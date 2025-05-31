Top 5 MLB defensive bloopers in 2025 so far

MLB players are among the best athletes in the world, and they routinely show it on defense. Sometimes, however, their bloopers are more entertaining than their highlights.

Let's explore five errors that players have made this season that have left fans second-guessing their defensive abilities.

5 best MLB bloopers of 2025 season through May

1. 1B Nathaniel Lowe, Washington Nationals

Nathaniel Lowe is a quality first baseman, and he did win a Gold Glove with the Texas Rangers in 2023 (and was part of the 2023 World Series champion team).

Unfortunately, Lowe recorded his third and fourth errors on the season back on May 24, a double whammy that allowed multiple runners to advance.

It ended up not mattering, as the Nationals swep a struggling Baltimore Orioles team. Still, Lowe will likely want to forget about this play sooner rather than later.

2. RP Brent Suter, Cincinnati Reds

Brent Suter's has never been a sterling defender as a pitcher, though even he would probably tell you he's been disastrous on defense this season.

While it isn't a pitcher's responsibility to take on most defensive assignments, pitchers can lend themselves a hand in preventing further damage by being fundamentally sound after throwing a pitch... or before throwing one.

Suter, in an attempted pickoff of Steven Kwan, completely airmailed his throw for his third error this season. It allowed Kwan to advance to second base, though the Reds would win anyways, 4-1.

3. 1B Christian Walker, Houston Astros

Sometimes, a pickoff attempt does work out. The pitcher correctly reads the baserunner's intentions, and the first baseman simply needs to execute the play to get the out.

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker probably wishes it was that simple. In a game against the Texas Rangers, he made a throw that turned a successful pickoff attempt into multiple free bases for the Rangers.

As a reigning three-time Gold Glover, Walker's defensive ability is far better than what he showed on this play. Sometimes, even the best defenders are prone to a mishap.

4. SS Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena made his third error of the season on May 16 that turned an easy double play into extra bases for the rival Rangers. The throw from Lance McCullers Jr. was low and it was a challenge for Pena to catch the ball, but it's still a play you expect your shortstop to make.

Pena should have been able to make the play with ease given his Gold Glove abilities at the position. He earned a Gold Glove in 2022 for his top-notch defense at shortstop. Like his teammate Walker, Pena proved that even Gold Glovers aren't perfect in the field.

5. 3B Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy committed his sixth error on the season back in mid-may, a high throw that resulted in the ball going into the dugout that allowed the Angels to get on base from the error.

It's never a pretty sight when an infielder airmails a throw over the head of a first baseman, especially when the player manning the cold corner is a former Gold Glove winner (Freddie Freeman). Muncy has been an exceptionally valuable player to the Dodgers throughout his career, though his eight errors currently rank fourth-highest in baseball.

