Fantasy Baseball: Top Waiver Wire Targets For Mid-May, including a star Cubs rookie

We are halfway through May, and our sample size is now large enough — both in terms of playing time and production — that we can draw some firm conclusions on certain players' fantasy contributions. I'll provide players less than 50 percent owned in Yahoo leagues who could significantly contribute to your team.

Last week, I recommended Brayan Bello (Red Sox), Josh Smith (Rangers), TJ Friedl (Reds), and Michael Wacha (Royals).

Top fantasy baseball waiver wire targets for May 2025

Jacob Wilson (SS - Athletics)

Wilson is 62 percent owned, so he doesn't technically qualify for this list, but 62 percent is too low for me not to include him. Wilson has been a stud, and with the shortstop position not known for many strong fantasy contributors, Wilson is a must-add in all formats.

The rookie has flourished this season after a weak debut in 2024, when he played in 28 games. This season, he has a 158 wRC+, five home runs, 24 runs scored, and 26 runs knocked in.

He is the definition of a contact hitter, only striking out 5.4 percent of the time. The 23-year-old has seven walks and nine strikeouts in 160 at-bats, which is why he has moved into the leadoff spot in the Athletics' lineup, making him even more valuable to us fantasy managers.

Trent Grisham (OF - New York Yankees)

Grisham is falling victim to too many viable bodies in the outfield for the Yankees. The outfielder would be an everyday player for most other teams, but Aaron Boone has to find time for Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice, and Jasson Dominguez to fill left field and center field while Aaron Judge is in right field.

He is normally batting leadoff for the Yankees when he is in the lineup, and has a 186 wRC+, 12 home runs, 23 runs scored, and 22 runs batted in through 109 at-bats. In standard leagues, Grisham is worth an add and start when he plays, but in dynasty/multi-year leagues, you'll want to wait for an injury or more consistent playing time before giving the 28-year-old multiple years.

Brett Baty (2B, 3B - New York Mets)

With Mark Vientos's breakout last season, Baty spent lots of time in Triple-A to figure out his struggles. It's the same situation now, but Baty started games at second base earlier in the season when Jeff McNeil was on the injured list. Now, Jesse Winkler is on the injured list, giving Baty another look at the big leagues.

In 17 at-bats in May, Baty has four home runs and seven runs batted in. This is a "grab while hot" situation, just in case the 25-year-old finally figured out his swing for the highest level. Winkler is out six to eight weeks with a right oblique strain, which should afford Baty plenty of opportunities in Queens.

Moisés Ballesteros (C - Chicago Cubs)

This is a waitlist candidate for standard leagues or dynasty format addition. Ballesteros has been one of the minor leagues' best-hitting catchers over the last four years. Before his call-up, he hit .368/.420/.522 with four home runs, 19 runs scored, and 18 runs batted in for Triple-A Iowa.

His stay in Chicago may just be while Ian Happ is on the injured list, but Ballesteros is a name to watch, especially if he can maintain catcher eligibility. His bat is playable anywhere, but he'd become a force in fantasy at that position.

