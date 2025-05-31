Two NL contenders lose important pieces to unfortunate elbow injuries

Elbow injuries are becoming all too common in Major League Baseball. It feels like every season we are hearing about more pitchers going down with UCL tears.

No team is immune from this tragedy, and two National League contenders are dealing with that right now. The Atlanta Braves lost their No. 5 starter, AJ Smith-Shawver, on Thursday and the Los Angeles Dodgers officially lost Evan Phillips for the season on Friday.

Braves and Dodgers tragically lose two important arms to elbow injuries

Smith-Shawver's injury is wildly unfortunate, as he was just starting to find his footing. Initially, it was thought he left the game after being hit in the heel with a line drive. However, he tried to finish the inning pitching to Trea Turner and started shaking his pitching arm. Spencer Strider took notice and the coaches went to check on him, and Smith-Shawver stated he "felt a pop."

That's never a phrase you want to hear from a pitcher. It was revealed he suffered a UCL tear and was placed on the 60-day IL. He will see doctors to determine if he will receive Tommy John surgery or an internal brace procedure. Either way, he will be out for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Atlanta will turn to their pitching depth to cover this loss and Bryce Elder will likely get the first shot. This was not a good time for the Braves to lose a major piece of their rotation. The season has not gone well for them, as they've lost seven of their last nine games. Manager Brian Snitker may be on the hot seat if things don't turn around soon.

As for Phillips, the reliever has been on the IL since May 7th with what was originally diagnosed as right forearm discomfort. LA transferred him to the 60-day IL on Thursday to make room for Alexis Diaz on the roster.

The Dodgers hoped an injection and rest would be enough to help Phillips. However, while playing catch, they realized surgery was going to be the right decision.

Phillips has appeared in just 5 2/3 innings as he started the season on the IL with a shoulder injury. He joins a long list of injured high-leverage Dodgers relievers. The NL West titans are currently without Michael Kopech, Kirby Yates, Blake Treinen, and Brusdar Graterol, among others.

Kopech is nearing the end of a rehab stint, Yates has thrown his first bullpen since being injured, Treinen's timeline is unclear, and Graterol isn't expected back until late in the second half. This is why Los Angeles traded for Diaz despite his lackluster start to 2025.

The Dodgers bullpen needs them back, as their reliever ERA is 4.01 (ranked 17th among all MLB teams). They're doing their best given the litany of injuries, but it's certainly one of their few weaknesses this season.

This is something MLB teams have to prepare for each year. Depth is extremely important for this exact reason. Both organizations are known for having great front offices that provide a great amount of depth. These injuries shouldn't derail their respective seasons, but it certainly hasn't made things any easier.

