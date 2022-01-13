3 MLB rookies in the National League who could change the course of the 2025 season

As teams look to improve through free agency going into the 2025 season, all eyes are on the big names - Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, Pete Alonso, etc. But adding from the free agent pool isn't the only way to get better—there's also player development. Teams will be promoting their promising young minor leaguers for a crack at serious playing time and, perhaps, instant superstardom. In the past few years, guys like Corbin Carroll, Julio Rodriguez, Gunnar Henderson, and Bobby Witt Jr. have made an immediate impact.

Below, you'll find three promising young prospects who could join them as essential players for their respective teams in the National League.

Andrew Painter

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Andrew Painter 13th overall in the 2021 draft. Although he was committed to the University of Florida, Painter decided to skip college and sign with the Phillies instead.

The following year, Painter dominated and was named Baseball America's Minor League Pitcher of the Year. It looked like he might break camp in 2023, but then he suffered a UCL injury in spring training. He tried to rehab it, though that ultimately failed and he required Tommy John surgery. He missed the 2023 and 2024 seasons and recently returned to action in the Arizona Fall League.

Despite nearly 18 months away from the game, Painter hasn't missed a beat:his fastball still sits in the upper 90s, and he compliments that with a curveball, slider, and change-up. He tore through the AFL, allowing less than one hit per inning while striking out more than one batter per inning.

As long as he stays healthy, he looks poised to compete for a spot in the Phillies opening day rotation. Ability-wise, he's superior to their projected fifth starter, Taijuan Walker. Still, the Phillies are paying Walker $18M, so they may want to start Painter in the minors and stretch him out before calling him up either because of an injury to one of their starting pitchers or because Painter's performance forces them to.

At only 21 years of age (he'll be 22 in April), Painter has the ability and mental toughness to make him a front-line starter for years to come.

Ronny Mauricio

A New York Mets switch-hitting shortstop not named Francisco Lindor? That's right, Ronny Mauricio is waiting in the wings to be an everyday contributor in the 2025 season. With Lindor blocking him, Mauricio will need to change positions to make an impact, but he has experience at third base, second base, and both of the corner outfield spots.

When he made his Major League debut in 2023, he became the Mets' second baseman, a spot currently occupied by Jeff McNeil. He posted a .643 OPS in 108 plate appearances. It'll be a game of musical chairs for the Mets as they attempt to find playing time for the promising youngster.

Mauricio signed with the Mets in July 2017 as a 17-year-old. He worked his way through their farm system, always significantly younger than the competition he faced. He eventually broke out as a 22-year-old in Triple-A Syracuse, hitting .292/.346/.506 in 490 at-bats before being promoted to New York.

Mauricio may have struggled during his brief time in the major leagues, but he showed off an explosive bat (117.3 MPH max exit velocity) and base-stealing ability. It looked like he would have a chance to win a starting job in 2024, but he tore his ACL playing winter ball before he got a shot.

Mauricio is a switch-hitter with most of his power coming from the left side, and like many young players, he struggles with pitch selection and drawing walks. He's currently playing for the Licey Tigers in the Dominican Winter League. He could be a solid regular for the Mets this upcoming season if he can secure a role ahead of one of their incumbent mainstays.

Jordan Lawlar

When Jordan Lawlar was drafted sixth overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021, they envisioned him as their shortstop of the future. He was the top high school prospect that year and winner of Gatorade's Texas High School Player of the Year, but he battled injuries throughout his young career and has yet to fulfill his potential.

With Lawlar (much like Painter and Mauricio), it's more of a question of whether he can stay healthy than if he has the physical tools to succeed as a big leaguer.

Lawlar was on the team when the D'Backs made the World Series in 2023. He was one of their September call-ups, but struggled and didn't get regular playing time (.335 OPS in 34 plate appearances). Before that, he forced his promotion by hitting .358/.438/.612 during 16 games in Triple-A and .263/.366/.474 over 89 games at Double-A.

Lawlar is a five-tool prospect and is already one of the fastest players in baseball. He has superstar upside, and by pairing him with Corbin Carroll, the D'Backs are looking at a homegrown twosome that has a chance to go down in the record books as the best duo in their franchise history.

It would be premature to assume Lawlar will have the same kind of impact that Carroll did when Carroll was a rookie, but at the very least, he has the potential to be an above-average player in 2025.

