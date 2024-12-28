Corbin Burnes signs with dark horse contender, creating arms race in NL West

Corbin Burnes was the best pitcher on the market available this winter, and, following the signings of Blake Snell and Max Fried, was by far the best starter left in free agency.

He capitalized on that status, signing a $35 million AAV contract, though it came with a team that wasn't even mentioned in rumors surrounding him: the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a six-year, $210 million contract, sources tell ESPN.



After a quiet winter, Arizona gets the best pitcher on the market. And Burnes gets to play for a dangerous NL West team. First on news: @JonHeyman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 28, 2024

Burnes' deal is for six years and $210 million, and comes with an opt-out after the second year, which would allow him to hit free agency again at 32 years old.

Burnes' final price tag ended up being shockingly low relative to the market. He got less years and total guarantee than Fried, and less AAV than Snell. The contract is now the largest in Diamondbacks history, barely edging out Zack Greinke's $206.5 million deal from 2015.

NL West is loaded beyond measure for next season

The Dodgers, the reigning World Series champions, already added Snell and Michael Conforto this offseason, and they re-signed Teoscar Hernandez to a three-year deal on Dec. 27.

The Giants, meanwhile, finally landed a star free agent, handing Willy Adames a seven-year contract, marking the largest deal in team history. They also extended star third baseman Matt Chapman towards the end of the 2024 season, though they will have to adjust to the loss of Snell from their rotation.

The Padres have been on the quieter end of things this offseason, though they're coming off an NLDS appearance and 93-win season. They're also the favorite to land superstar Roki Sasaki (along with the Dodgers), who is now the best pitcher on the market with Burnes off the table.

And, of course, the Diamondbacks, a 2023 World Series participant, now have Burnes to front a loaded rotation that also features Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Eduardo Rodriguez. They lost Christian Walker in free agency, though they immediately replaced him with a trade for Josh Naylor.

It's going to be an all-out blitz for the NL West crown in 2025, even if the Dodgers remain (rightfully) the prohibitive favorites. It's possible that all four teams above make the postseason, which would be a first in MLB's Wild Card era.

As for the Rockies... well, they're the Rockies.

