Fantasy Baseball 2025: 5 riskiest investments in fantasy drafts

3. Teoscar Hernandez, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers, ADP: 63

Teoscar Hernandez certainly had one of the better bounce back seasons in baseball last year. However, Hernandez is a bat I would pump the brakes on. Granted, the righty is one of the better power options in the outfield, but comes with serious drawbacks elsewhere.

Hernandez is a hitter you might want to steer clear of in the early rounds of a draft if you want to avoid high strikeout bats that lack 40+ home run upside. Hernandez has hit more than 30 home runs in two different seasons over the course of his nine-year career and has reached the 25 home run mark three other times. For how much he strikes out, you would hope that number would have come closer to 40 a few times thus far.

Since 2018, Hernandez's first full season, only Eugenio Suarez and Kyle Schwarber have struck out more than Hernandez. His K% in that time frame is 29.5, which is well above the league-average and he doesn't walk enough to help combat that number in the OBP department.

While Hernandez did tie a career high in steals in 2024 with 12, I also wouldn't bank on him providing much value in that department. With that being said, if you're drafting Hernandez around the start of the sixth round (which would be the case at an ADP of 63 in a 12-team league), you're betting a lot on his power and RBI potential in a loaded Dodgers lineup.