MLB's Top 5 starting pitching prospects on the cusp of breaking out

2. Noah Schultz, Chicago White Sox

The top left-handed pitching prospect in baseball is Noah Schultz, the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the White Sox.

Like Jobe, Schultz was drafted out of high school, which makes him a rawer pitcher than the college arms that parade through the minors. Regardless, Schultz has had no problem adjusting to professional baseball in his early twenties.

Due to injury, Schultz only threw 27.1 innings in 2023 at Low-A Kannapolis where he looked elite, posting a 1.33 ERA and a 30.8% strikeout-minus-walk rate.

He made the jump to High-A Winston Salem in 2024 following his recovery and was quickly promoted to Double-A Birmingham where he really made a name for himself. In 88.1 innings across High-A and Double-A, Schultz logged a 2.24 ERA, 2.45 FIP, 0.98 WHIP, and a 25.4 K-BB%. Among pitchers across all levels with at least 20 starts, Schultz ranked within the top 10 in each category.

#WhiteSox No. 2 prospect Noah Schultz has collected 23 strikeouts over his first three starts of the season, spanning 12 innings. @USAFRecruiting #AimHigh pic.twitter.com/rtLAgf3lT2 — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) April 23, 2024

What makes Schultz stand out is his 6'9" frame and funky delivery — both of which have led to the lefty drawing Randy Johnson and Chris Sale comparisons. Schultz features a fastball that has touched 99 mph but normally sits anywhere in the mid-90s, as well as a wipeout slider, which is his premier pitch.

Left-handed hitters stand zero chance against both offerings. He has also developed a plus changeup as a secondary offering for right-handed hitters. His booming physical profile helps all three pitches play up from their normal metrics.

Given the White Sox's current situation, it's a possibility we could see Schultz debut during the second half of 2025.

I have always been in favor of getting top prospects to The Show as quickly as possible as longs as everything checks out for the player, especially for the teams that don't have a whole lot to play for. He was given an invite to big league spring training by the White Sox, so he should get some opportunities against some MLB talent, giving fans a better glimpse into what he projects to be moving forward.