One look at Yankees roster shows they can't be done yet

I won't belabor the narrative that's been haunting the Yankees since the 2024 World Series ended. It's quite clear that they were not in the Dodgers' class back then, and that gap has only widened during a winter in which Los Angeles has signed nearly everybody.

Forget losing Juan Soto (if that's even possible). Forget the departures of Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo, Alex Verdugo, and other starters from that American League Pennant-winning team. I'll even ask you to forget the team's positive moves this offseason, including the trade for Devin Williams and the signing of Max Fried.

There is still a core in place for a competitive team. Aaron Judge is fresh off his second MVP campaign, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Luis Gil make up a very solid top-half of the rotation, and there's enough young talent on the roster to keep fans hopeful.

Is it disconcerting that there's no one in the projected starting lineup besides Judge who posted an OPS above .775 last year? Yes, a little bit. It's also somewhat worrying that, besides Williams, New York's bullpen is comprised of relievers who don't have very long track records of success.

But before we get all doom and gloom, let's keep in mind that the offseason is still ongoing, even if we're closer to the end of it than the beginning. There's still time for the Yankees to close that gap between them and the Dodgers, even if only by a small margin.

Yankees' 40-man roster still has holes... and room

Take a quick peek at the Yankees' official roster, and note what stands out to you.

As of this writing, their 40-man roster stands at just 37 players. That list includes players like Michael Arias (a post-hype prospect acquired after the Cubs DFA'd him) and Marcus Stroman (who appears to be a lock to be traded), meaning those open spots can grow if the Yankees have a need for them.

It's clear that the majority of the team's needs at this point are still on offense. Most of the positions have obvious starters, but third base or second base (depending on where Jazz Chisholm Jr. plays) is currently a black hole, and the team is betting a lot on Jasson Dominguez being the answer out in left field.

The bench is also currently a disaster, with no clear backup catcher to Austin Wells nor anything remotely resembling outfield depth besides Trent Grisham.

Obviously, signing someone like Alex Bregman could fill a big hole in the lineup, though they'd have to be willing to commit the kind of money a player of that caliber is looking for. Settling the bench is an easier matter, if only because those options are more voluminous in quantity.

It's obviously been a slow month in the Bronx since Paul Goldschmidt signed a one-year deal prior to Christmas, but that doesn't mean Brian Cashman and the front office is done maneuvering just yet.

Keep faith, Yankees fans. You may be our only chance to stop the new Evil Empire out in Los Angeles.

