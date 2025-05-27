Seiya Suzuki has emerged as the optimal DH for Cubs' offensive philosophy

Chicago Cubs outfielder and designated hitter Seiya Suzuki is experiencing his star-turn this season, hitting .345/.403/.673/186 RC+ with RISP. He currently is in first with 49 RBIs, ahead of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who has 47.

He has always been a productive hitter in the middle of the Cubs lineup, but he is now emerging as the perfect three-hole hitter behind Kyle Tucker and ahead of Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Seiya Suzuki is transforming into an optimal hitter for Cubs this season

Suzuki's pronounced hitting production for the Cubs this season can be linked to many components. For starters, he's adjusted his approach at the plate, which has provided him with an established plate discipline.

His selective swing decisions have accounted for a solid chase rate of 22.8%, which is helping to offset his career-low walk rate (8.9%). Effectively, he's being more aggressive at the plate, but only pitches in the zone, hence his improved batted-ball metrics.

Suzuki's renewed approach has resulted in a .498 xSLG that ranks in the 78th percentile, and his most impressive batting metric is his sweet-spot rate of 41.7%, which ranks in the 94th percentile. His barrel rate of 15.9% has also been impressive, ranking in the 90th percentile.

His aggressive approach at the plate has also allowed him to enhance his hard contact. The 30-year-old has possessed natural raw power that stems from his above-average bat speed and short stroke at the plate.

He's been a huge success story for the Cubs and has relished in the designated hitting (DH) role after initially appearing disgruntled with Cubs manager Craig Counsell's decision to remove him from the regular outfield rotation.

This has permitted him to place his efforts in providing the Cubs with consistent offense without having to focus on fielding. Suzuki's reworked plate approach is serving Chicago perfectly in the middle-of-the-order DH role, as he's offering the offense consistent extra-base hits (30 thus far in 2025).

His presence in the three-hole really lengthens the lineup — as does PCA's huge breakout as the cleanup hitter — which initially appeared shallow following Ian Happ and Kyle Tucker.

Altogether, his offensive production has provided him with more confidence at the plate that's been undeniable. It has helped the Cubs tremendously this season, as they remain first in the National League Central.

It isn't often that a 30-year-old with four years of stateside experience (after being a professional elsewhere) reinvents himself for a new role, but Suzuki is proving capable of being the big-bat bopper the Cubs desperately need at DH to make their offensive philosophy work.

More MLB: