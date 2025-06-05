The perfect 2025 MLB Draft prospect for every team

The 2025 MLB Draft continues to inch closer as we are only about five weeks out from the big day. We have discussed what the first round might look like come July 13, but now it's time to identify some players and fits that just make sense outside of the first round.

Granted, there are a few players in here that could likely end up as first round picks (and there are two slam dunk first rounders I included as special cases), but the focus here is on players that will probably land somewhere between the second and fifth rounds. The first round is obviously super important, but these picks later on are what really make or break a draft class for MLB teams.

One Perfect MLB Draft Pick for Every Team

Arizona Diamondbacks - Marcus Phillips, RHP, Tennessee

Depending on how you view this year's crop of college arms, Phillips probably lands in the second or third tier of pitchers. The Diamondbacks haven't signed a prep pitcher since 2021, so there's a heavy emphasis on the college class when it comes to pitchers, specifically in the mid-rounds. Phillips should be a name circled on their boards as a potential pivot if they can't get who they want in the first round, or as their favorite in the second and third rounds if they are looking for that high ceiling college arm.

Athletics - Caden Bodine, C, Coastal Carolina

If the last two drafts have told us anything, it's that the Athletics value elite hit tools and develop them well. Caden Bodine isn't a name with first round helium, but he's certainly a hitter the A's can get at great value after the first round considering he fits what they're looking for. His lack of power at the plate is what will likely keep him out of the first round, but his combination of elite bat-to-ball skills paired with the potential to stick behind the plate as a catcher can lay a solid foundation for the A's to work with.

Atlanta Braves - Matthew Fisher, RHP, Memorial HS (IN)

The Braves love their prep arms and develop them well. Considering they are typically picking in the latter half of rounds, it's a little safer for them to take prep arms opposed to the teams drafting higher which is likely why they have signed all eight prep arms they have drafted since 2022. Matthew Fisher is one of the more high-floor prep arms in the draft, featuring three above-average offerings and feel for the strike zone. If the Braves want to shake things up and take a bat with their first round pick for the first time since 2019, he could land with the Braves in the following rounds.

Baltimore Orioles - Anthony Eyanson, RHP, LSU

The Orioles are in a unique situation in that they have three first round picks this year - the two extra being free agent compensation picks. With that being said, they'll have some flexibility with those three picks. Anthony Eyanson is a college arm likely to land somewhere between the second and fourth round, but is also a pitcher I can see a team rolling the dice on in the first round. The O's are in prime position to do so and have only taken one pitcher within their first three picks since 2018 - something that is going to have to change if they want to turn the state of their pitching health around.

Boston Red Sox - Josh Hammond, 3B, Wesleyan Christian HS (NC)

The Red Sox stayed away from the prep class for the most part last year, but they do have a recent track record of success with the demographic. Josh Hammond is a physical third baseman with a solid combination of hit and power. Offensively, there are some similarities to Roman Anthony who they landed in the second round in 2022 well over the slot value, so the Red Sox may return to the same strategy to land their next potential top prospect.

Chicago Cubs - Dax Kilby, SS, Newnan HS (GA)

Last year the Cubs drafted and signed two college bats right at slot value with their first two picks and then went with a prep shortstop above slot. If the plan looks anything like last year, Dax Kilby could be a name near the top of their board of prep players they are comfortable signing away from their college commitments. Although the expectation is that Kilby will move off of shortstop long-term, he could follow in the footsteps of the Cubs current top prospect and 2023 first rounder, Matt Shaw, who was also drafted as a shortstop.

Chicago White Sox - JD Thompson, LHP, Vanderbilt

The White Sox have become a left handed pitching factory, and JD Thompson could be the next southpaw to get in on the fun. While the stuff isn't as high-end as Hagen Smith's - Chicago's first round pick last year - it's the same type of arsenal from the left side. He has an above-average fastball and slider with present feel for an offspeed pitch and the ability to live in the strike zone. If the White Sox want to take a bat with their first round pick, they could still get what they want from their pitching selections in the front half of the draft with Thompson in the second or third round.

Cincinnati Reds - Matt Barr, RHP, Niagara County CC

The Reds have been among the teams that have pulled from the JUCO ranks the most over the last couple of years. Matt Barr happens to be the highest ranked JUCO player on plenty of draft boards and is likely to land somewhere in the first five rounds. At 19 years old, Barr still has a very projectable frame along with an upper-90s fastball and a well-rounded arsenal. The Reds also have had no problem signing pitchers over their slot value, something they will likely have to do with Barr if they were to select him considering his commitment to Tennessee next year.

Cleveland Guardians - Zach Strickland, RHP, Maranatha HS (CA)

The Guardians have been one of the few teams that seem very comfortable drafting and signing prep arms to get them into their pitching lab. They have signed 12 across the last three drafts, four of which came within their first ten picks last year. If they're looking to return to the well, Zach Strickland could be an arm they have targeted following the first round. There is present feel for a changeup along with an above-average fastball and slider, so this could even be a pitcher the Guardians roll the dice on with the 27th overall pick in the first round.

Colorado Rockies - Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma

If the Rockies want any hope of competing in the future, they have to start finding more success with their pitchers. Although he hasn't put it together in MLB yet, Chase Dollander - the ninth overall pick in 2023 - was a good start. With the fourth overall pick this year, the Rockies have routinely been linked to Ethan Holliday, but if they want to find the same success they found with Dollander, Witherspoon is likely the top option available. Witherspoon provides a lot of the same value Dollander had coming out of college due to his plus fastball and multi-faceted arsenal.

Detroit Tigers - Ryan Mitchell, SS/2B, Houston HS (TN)

Between Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle in 2023 and Bryce Rainer in 2024, the Tigers have found a lot of success with prep bats that show advanced feel to hit. Ryan Mitchell could very well be available to them following the first round, but possesses a skill-set worthy of first round consideration. Along with the bat, there's above-average athleticism for Mitchell along with some defensive versatility. It's almost an identical profile to McGonigle's a few years ago which could make him a slam dunk in Detroit's system.

Houston Astros - William Patrick, OF, St. Frederick HS (LA)

The Astros typically like to save some money with a few college selections early on for their token prep position player with a ton of athletic upside. Patrick comes with some of the best athleticism in the draft. He has some of the best speed in the draft along with more than enough tools to stick in center field as an above-average defender. Although he's only in high school, he might be maxed out in terms of physical projection if he wants to remain as a top-tier athlete, so it might not be tough signing him away from his LSU commitment either.

Kansas City Royals - Ethan Petry, OF/1B, South Carolina

Aside from Jac Caglianone and a few more selections, bats were not the priority for the Royals last year as 15 of their 20 picks were pitchers. With that being said, I would imagine we see a string of college bats land with the Royals in the first couple of rounds. Speaking of Jac Caglianone, if any draft prospect draws the most similarities to him this year, it's Ethan Petry. He's a former two-way player with a fringy hit tool and top of the line raw power, but is also more likely to end up in a full-time DH role than Caglianone. A late injury dropped his draft stock a bit, so this is a first round bat that may be available in the following rounds for the Royals.

Los Angeles Angels - Jamie Arnold, LHP, FSU

I know the focus of this article is not supposed to be on first round picks, but the Angels have a very important first round pick I want to highlight. They have not drafted this high since they had the first overall pick in 1995, and they also have one of the weakest farm systems in baseball. The consensus seems to be that Ethan Holliday and/or Kade Anderson have surpassed Jamie Arnold as the favorite to go first overall, making the Angels decision very easy if Arnold is to fall to them. They are almost certainly going to take a fast-moving college arm, and unless they are completely sold on Aiva Arquette's bat, there's no reason they should pass on Arnold given their need for a high-end arm.

Los Angeles Dodgers - Josh Owens, SS/OF, Providence HS (TN)

The Dodgers love their up-the-middle, athletic prep talents, and there definitely is not a shortage of that in this year's draft class. There isn't anyone that fits the mold quite like Owens as he has the tools to stick as an above-average shortstop or a center fielder. There's a lot of projection in the bat as well as he grows and already has a solid hit tool to work with, so this could end up being one of the high-floor prospects they land in the middle rounds every year.

Miami Marlins - AJ Russell, RHP, Tennessee

The Marlins have shown a lot of bias towards college arms in recent drafts, however, only seven of their selections last year were pitchers. If they're looking to restock the shelf with some arms this year, AJ Russell could be a pitcher with great value outside of the first round. Injuries have kept him from putting together a track record of success at the college level, but he has big league tools on the mound between his 70 grade fastball and above-average command.

Milwaukee Brewers - CJ Gray, RHP, Brown HS (NC)

Middle round prep arms are the bread and butter of recent Brewers drafts, and there should be plenty of names from this year's group of prep arms that have peaked their interest. CJ Gray is likely one of them. He has lit up the radar gun at 98 mph and there's also some feel for a changeup, however, there is a lack of control and ability to repeat his delivery. Given the raw tools, this could be a fun arm the Brewers could take on and mold into their next exciting pitching prospect.

Minnesota Twins - Drew Faurot, 2B, FSU

There has been an emphasis on college bats in the first half of drafts for the better part of the last three years for the Twins. Luke Keaschall, their second round selection in 2023 out of Arizona State, became one of their top prospects, and was a similar type of player to Faurot coming out of the college ranks. The hit tool as a switch-hitter is likely going to be the calling card while there is enough ability defensively to stick on the dirt long-term, making him a safe option in the middle rounds.

New York Mets - Gustavo Melendez, SS, La Merced HS (PR)

The last couple of drafts have told us that the Mets typically have a prep shortstop picked out that they believe they can land in the later rounds, signing them above their slot value. Melendez is a solid option that could be available where the Mets normally select them. He's a year younger than the rest of the prep class and has an advanced hit tool for his age. He could also be the best shortstop drafted out of Puerto Rico since 2021, and perhaps could follow in the footsteps of the Mets current Puerto Rican shortstop.

New York Yankees - Grant Jay, C/OF, Dallas Baptist

The Yankees love their college bats and have consistently pulled from the outfield. They also haven't drafted a catcher since they selected Ben Rice in 2021, who is obviously no longer a catcher. If catching isn't to work out for Jay, which could be the case, he profiles in a corner outfield role as a power bat, a demographic the Yankees have been familiar with in recent drafts.

Philadelphia Phillies - Cooper Flemming, SS, Aliso Niguel HS (CA)

The Phillies have recently deployed a draft strategy that values high-floor prep athletes in the front half of their drafts. There are plenty of those that should be available to them in the first couple of rounds, and Cooper Flemming is likely one of them they could target. He's going to have to be signed away from his Vanderbilt commitment which is a big ask for a potential day two pick, but the Phillies have had no problem signing their prep picks. The intrigue for Flemming comes from his feel to hit from the left side of the plate along with the athleticism and arm to stick at shortstop.

Pittsburgh Pirates - Lucas Franco, SS, Cinco Ranch HS (TX)

The Pirates have been linked to Billy Carlson, one of the top prep players in this year's class, for a few months now. If he happens to be off the board by the time the sixth overall pick rolls around, the Pirates will have to pivot, but they still might be able to find what they valued in Carlson later on. Lucas Franco is right up there with Carlson when it comes to defense at shortstop, and the bat from the left side isn't too far behind either.

San Diego Padres - Jack Bauer, LHP, Lincoln-Way East HS (IL)

The Padres have always prioritized prep talent in the front half of their drafts. They also have not been afraid of drafting a number of prep arms with high risk and upside. Jack Bauer certainly fits that mold as he touched 102 mph on the radar gun this spring, but a lot of evaluators have worried about his command as well as his arm health moving forward. Bauer could be a first round wild card, but will come with even better value to the Padres in the following rounds if they want him.

San Francisco Giants - Easton Carmichael, C, Oklahoma

Perhaps my favorite story line in this year's draft is what Buster Posey plans to do in his first year as President of Baseball Operations for the Giants. I like to think he would take a catcher at some point, but while Luke Stevenson is great, I'm not sure he's good enough to go 13th overall as the Giants first round pick. With that being said, Easton Carmichael is arguably the next best option alongside Caden Bodine. He has the tools to stick behind the plate for at least the time being, which should help carry his bat through the farm.

Seattle Mariners - Ethan Moore, SS/2B, Oak Park & River Forest HS (IL)

No one lands slam dunk prep players quite like the Mariners, so they'll be looking to capitalize on the amount of prep talent in this year's draft. Ethan Moore is among the large group of infielders in the class and oddly enough draws some similarities to Cole Young - the Mariners recently debuted rookie and first round pick out of the high school ranks in 2022. There is solid feel to hit for Moore along with average to above-average athleticism that will help him stick up the middle.

St. Louis Cardinals - JB Middleton, RHP, Southern Miss

The Cardinals have leaned heavily on college arms in recent drafts, but they might be picking one pick too late if they want to land one of the high-end arms at the top of the draft. If one of those arms don't fall to St. Louis with the fifth overall pick, there are a few more college arms that may be able to provide similar value in the following rounds. JB Middleton is among that next tier of pitching prospects, and is highlighted by his 60 grade fastball and slider along with an above-average changeup.

Tampa Bay Rays - Tate Southisene, SS/OF, Basic HS (NV)

The Rays have three first round picks this year which could shake some things up for them. There will be a group of prep shortstops - a demographic they highly value - that should be available to them with the 14th overall pick. However, if they want to pivot to a fast mover or a pitcher with that pick, they could still find what they're looking for in the prep class with the 37th or 42nd pick. Tate Southisene is a prep shortstop likely to be available in that range of the draft and draws a lot of similarities to Theo Gillen, Tampa Bay's first round pick in 2024. Southisene has present tools to stick as either an above-average shortstop or center fielder and also brings a high-floor bat to the table.

Texas Rangers - Riley Quick, RHP, Alabama

Riley Quick is another college arm lost in the shuffle of tier two pitchers that will probably fall outside of the first round with great value. In 2023, the Rangers went heavy with college arms early and then shifted back to the bats in 2024. If they're looking to pivot back to a pitching-heavy approach, the Rangers could have Quick's 60 grade fastball and slider circled as a target following their first round selection.

Toronto Blue Jays - Jordan Yost, SS, Sickles HS (FL)

The Blue Jays have a pretty clear-cut draft strategy they have deployed in recent drafts. They typically try to save some money with their earlier picks by signing picks under their slot value in order to save money for prep players they highly value later in the draft. As for those prep players, they have valued the athletic, up the middle types, and Jordan Yost certainly fits that mold. On top of that, Yost comes from the same part of Florida that Arjun Nimmala - the Blue Jays first round pick two years ago - came from.

Washington Nationals - Landon Harmon, RHP, East Union HS (MS)

While they are last on our list, the Nationals will pick first overall for the first time since 2010 when they landed Bryce Harper. They drafted 2nd overall in 2023, and if this draft plays out in a similar fashion, they could be looking to land a prep arm in the second or third rounds considering the success they've found in taking Travis Sykora in the third round of that draft. Landon Harmon could be available for their second or third round picks. Like Sykora, Harmon has a live fastball and solid feel for a breaking ball, which means he could be next in line for the Nats.