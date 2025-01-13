These Roki Sasaki suitors are still in play after several MLB teams eliminated

The best free agent still on the board is seemingly close to making a decision.

Roki Sasaki is expected to sign shortly after January 15, which is when the 2025 international signing period officially opens. He was officially posted prior to the Winter Meetings, on December 9, 2024.

Now, he's begun eliminating teams as he closes in on his top choice, including a number of notable suitors.

First, it was the San Francisco Giants getting the boot:

Giants have been told Sasaki is not coming to SF. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) January 13, 2025

Then, the two behemoths from New York were eliminated, further cementing the notion that Sasaki is focusing on teams not on the East Coast of the U.S.:

Source: The Yankees have been told Sasaki will not be signing with them. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) January 13, 2025

The New York Mets are not finalists for Roki Sasaki, sources confirm. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) January 13, 2025

So, where does that leave his market ahead of his expected signing this week?

Updating the suitors for Sasaki

As we've been anticipating all offseason, the Dodgers and Padres remain the clear-cut favorites for Sasaki. Both have had in-person meetings with the Japanese phenom and have centered their offseasons around signing the starting pitcher.

When looking at potential suitors for the 23-year-old stud, the Dodgers always came to mind as a "perfect" fit because of their geographical location on the West Coast (being one of the closest MLB teams to Japan), their global branding, and their history with courting and amplifying Japanese stars, including most recently winning the World Series with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The one team that can feasibly compete with L.A. in every aspect is the San Diego Padres. They're the employer of Yu Darvish, one of Sasaki's heroes and mentors. In addition, Sasaki's representation, which includes Darvish's agent Joel Wolfe, has not been shy in its admiration of Padres general manager A.J. Preller.

San Diego, unlike their rivals in Los Angeles, also has a clear need in their rotation for Sasaki. Whilst the Dodgers have Ohtani, Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and likely Clayton Kershaw rounding out their staff, the Padres have Darvish, Dylan Cease, and Michael King pencilled in as their top triumvirate.

Behind those two, Sasaki just took a long meeting with the Toronto Blue Jays, and they could stand to gain a lot from squashing the rumor that they can't attract any big-name free agents.

The Chicago Cubs are a favorite among Japanese players and already have Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki on their roster. The Seattle Mariners have a long legacy with creating a home for Japanese stars and are well-positioned on the West Coast. The Rangers, the team that originally signed Darvish, have also popped up intermittently in rumors surrounding Sasaki.

Other than those six squads, there aren't any other known suitors remaining for Sasaki. While a dark horse contender could jump into the fray, the more accurate takeaway from these updates is that the 23-year-old pitcher is close to making a decision.

Expect to see a few more teams eliminated in the coming days as Sasaki chooses his first MLB home.

Editor Update: The Rangers have been eliminated. It seems like we're down to the top five.

Roki Sasaki has informed Rangers he will be signing elsewhere, per person familiar with process. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) January 13, 2025

Editor Update 2: The Cubs *might* be out. They've been a long-shot since the beginning, but I'd be wary of the rumors floating out there on them, for now.

best I can say is I really don't think they are getting him but I dont believe as of this moment they have been told that. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 13, 2025

Editor Update 3: There go the Cubs and Mariners. Down to three.

The finalists for Japanese star right-hander Roki Sasaki are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays, sources tell ESPN. Sasaki will decide on his team by the closing of his posting window Jan. 23. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2025

