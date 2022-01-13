Three superstar MLB free agents that should sign during the Winter Meetings

Willy Adames

Willy Adames playing shortstop for the Milwaukee Brewers | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

Willy Adames already has multiple teams interested in him. Adames finished the 2024 season hitting .251 over 610 at-bats with 32 HRs and 112 RBIs for the Milwaukee Brewers. The shortstop also had a .963 fielding percentage, which makes him an asset to any shortstop-needy team.

The 29-year-old has made himself even more appealing to teams by announcing he is open to moving to second or third base if the right fit appears. Little interest has been reported between both parties in a Milwaukee reunion, although two teams will have Adames at the top of their list and will be looking to strike a deal quickly.

Willy Adames Reportedly Willing To Move Off Shortstop https://t.co/JTPX5gNJB7 pic.twitter.com/A66utj6192 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 6, 2024

The San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros have both expressed plenty of interest in Adames.

The Giants did receive a breakout season from their rookie shortstop, Tyler Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald bounced between AAA and MLB during the first half of the 2024 season before becoming an everyday starter for the Giants starting in July. The 27-year-old also logged innings at first and second base this past season and left and center field.

This makes Adames a perfect fit however the Giants decide to assign positions. They ranked 17th in HRs and tied 14th with eight other teams in fielding percentage, both figures that Adames would aid in boosting. The only hindrance is that former Giants catcher Buster Posey was named president of baseball operations and has said the team wants to cut costs this offseason.

The Houston Astros, meanwhile, could lose their Gold Glove third baseman, Alex Bregman, to free agency, making Adames a high priority. Bregman hit .260 with 26 HRs and 75 RBIs in the 2024 season, so Adames could offset the power drop if Bregman departs.

The Astros also have leverage that the Giants do not possess: a feasible chance at a World Series run in 2025. However, the Astros remain concentrated on retaining Bregman, calling it their top priority for the offseason.