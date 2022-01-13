Three tanking MLB teams that can crash the playoffs with one free agent signing

The 2024 season ended with disappointment for 18 teams that missed the postseason. However, some teams knew their season was over long before the final day. Harsh though that may sound, it does mean they got a head start on offseason preparations.

We've already looked at bona fide postseason contenders and teams that just missed out on the playoffs. Now, we'll look at teams that have some real work to do to become respectable again.

These three teams have fallen below a .500 record for multiple years. They have quite a few holes on their roster, but their main priority should be the highlighted free agent targets.

3. Oakland/Sacramento/Las Vegas Athletics

The Athletics have finished the last three seasons with a .426 winning percentage after losing to the Houston Astros in the ALDS during the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020. They will switch from Oakland to Sacramento in 2025 as they await the construction of their Las Vegas stadium.

Their offense ranked 23rd in batting average (.233) and 26th in runs per game (3.97) this past season. The starting rotation ranked 26th in ERA (4.76), and their bullpen ranked 13th (3.83). It was another underwhelming year, to say the least.

The Athletics do have the No. 1 amount in the Competitive Balance Tax space. However, the penny-pinching A's are owned by the frugal John Fisher, and they typically do not get premiere free agents due to their status as also-rans.

Even though the offense ranked low in key stats, the Athletics have young talent at all the offensive positions except third base. Their main focus should be improving the starting rotation. The Athletics had eight starters throw more than 45 innings in 2024, but only one pitcher had a sub-4.00 ERA.

Andrew Heaney pitching for the Texas Rangers | Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

Andrew Heaney is a name that the Athletics could pursue. Heaney had a 4.15 and 4.28 ERA over the last two seasons pitching for the Texas Rangers and started at least 28 games in both seasons.

He's not the flashy name Athletics fans want to hear, but he can give the rotation a reliable starter and much-needed innings eater. He had a 3.8 strikeout-walk ratio last year, which would have ranked first on the A's last year. Plus, as an 11-year veteran, he has a wealth of experience to share with the team's young pitchers.