Three teams who face the most pressure at the 2024 Winter Meetings

Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Boston Red Six chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow's seat isn't even warm in his second offseason running the Red Sox, that could change if the Yankees and Orioles continue to dominate the AL East. Boston finds themselves in a similar position as the Cubs, where they don't have enough difference-making talent in key spots.

The Red Sox are one of the suitors linked to Juan Soto, whose market is growing north of $600 million. In a positive development for the team's aggressiveness, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported Thursday that Boston is seeking another meeting with the star hitter to get the price necessary to land him.

Whether or not they sign Soto, the areas where the Red Sox need to make the biggest acquisitions are their starting rotation and bullpen. They already made one free agent signing to address the latter, signing Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal. Chapman along with a healthy Liam Hendriks gives Boston two experienced options in the back-end of their bullpen.

A top of the rotation arm would do wonders to boost the Red Sox rotation, although it seems more likely they'll go through the trade market according to radio host Rob Bradford. Garrett Crochet is currently linked to the Cubs and Reds, but it'll be interesting to see if Boston enters that market. If not Crochet, they could pivot towards Sonny Gray as a backup plan.

The Red Sox should get Lucas Giolito back during the season, as the right-hander underwent an internal brace surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow. He opted into his $19 million player option for 2025. He would replace Nick Pivetta in the starting rotation, who declined his qualifying offer from Boston last month.

While the Red Sox aren't in as dire straits as the Cubs with their front office, they could stand to see a large fan revolt if Boston has another quiet offseason, misses out on some of the biggest names on the market, and has another mediocre season. In that scenario, Breslow's seat would become scorching in 2026.