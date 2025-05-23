The 2025 MLB season isn't even through its second month, but the coaching cycle is moving at warp speed.

First, the Pittsburgh Pirates dismissed manager Derek Shelton after a 12-26 start to the season saddled them deep in the NL Central basement (where they still reside). Then, the historically bad Colorado Rockies let Bud Black go, attempting to salvage a 6-33 start (they are 2-8 since).

Finally, the wildly disappointing Baltimore Orioles fired manager Brandon Hyde after a 15-28 start (1-4 since).

So, to recap, that's three managerial openings already, one with an impressive young core (Baltimore), one with a jaw-dropping amount of pitching talent proliferating through the system (Pittsburgh), and one with... Kris Bryant, I guess?

Each of those teams will likely be looking for a long-term manager over the offseason, barring an impressive performance from their interim managers. Here are five candidates who should be at the top of each team's list.

5 managerial candidates for MLB openings

Skip Schumaker

Schumaker only got two years in Miami, though he did lead the team to its first full-season winning record (i.e., not including the 2020 campaign) since 2009, and only its second playoff appearance since winning the World Series in 2003. He won the NL Manager of the Year award for his work in that 2023 season.

He's not the most experienced candidate on this list, and his second season in Miami was disastrous. However, as someone with World Series pedigree as a player and a reputation for working well with young players, he'd be a perfect fit in Baltimore or Pittsburgh as they develop their cache of top prospects.

David Ross

Another former World Series champion who managed one team, Ross was supposed to be retained by the Cubs as they escaped their rebuild, but he was ultimately let go once Craig Counsell became available.

Ross went 262-284 in his four seasons managing the Cubs, successfully navigating them through a rebuild and helping them earn their first winning season (in 2023) since 2019. As a two-time World Series champion, Ross would be a good fit for any of the available openings, though he did spend part of the 2005 season with the Pirates.

George Lombard

Lombard is an up-and-comer in coaching circles, having served as A.J. Hinch's bench coach in Detroit for the last four years.

He played six seasons in MLB and is known for his work with outfielders and baserunners (he was the Dodgers' first-base coach in 2020). Unlike Ross and Schumaker, he doesn't have any managerial experience yet, but he's a young coach (49) with a lot of fans around league circles. His work in helping the Tigers become an AL powerhouse again could position him as the top candidate on the board.

Craig Albernaz

A former professional catcher, Albernaz was a finalist for the Guardians' manager job that ultimately went to Stephen Vogt. He now serves as Vogt's right-hand man as the bench coach in Cleveland.

Another young (41) candidate, Albernaz has worked as a bullpen coach and in player development in the past. His impressive work with the pitching staff in Cleveland should make him attractive to all three teams in need of a manager, though the Orioles and Rockies, in particular, need as much help as they can get in that department.

Brad Ausmus

Ausmus is the only real "retread candidate" on this list, having managed the Tigers (2014-17) and Angels (2019) before. He also spent 18 years in MLB as a catcher, winning three Gold Gloves and appearing in the 2005 World Series with the Houston Astros.

Now the bench coach of the New York Yankees, Ausmus has the experience to be a steadying hand on a young team in need of leadership. It has been noted in the past that he's interested in a front office role, though if he's willing to manage again, his knowledge of baseball ops will make him that much more of an attractive candidate.

