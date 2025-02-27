Why the Red Sox could be a World Series sleeper team in 2025

Many of the best MLB stories evolve from a place of utter dysfunction.

The 2024 Mets, the 2002 Athletics, and the 2019 Washington Nationals all faced challenges that made many dismiss their chances of making a legitimate run at a title. But, at a certain point, both talent and momentum allowed these squads to play deep into October.

The Boston Red Sox have had a dysfunctional few weeks, but fans and pundits should not discount the talent they have at their disposal. If all goes according to plan, Boston could be a sleeper World Series sleeper team worth paying attention to.

Why the Red Sox could be a World Series sleeper team

Conversations regarding how the Red Sox will fare should start with a look at the competition. While the New York Yankees are widely seen as the team to beat in the American League East, they are not bulletproof. Further, the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays may not be as versatile as the Red Sox.

Fangraphs projects that Boston will finish in second place with 85 wins. It could be argued that this projection is a conservative projection that isn't taking into account the team's upside. New additions like Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, and Walker Buehler could mesh well with returning players and help turn the club into a true contender.

This kind of thinking should encourage Red Sox fans, especially when considering that manager Alex Cora is still at the helm. He has dealt with a number of vastly different teams during his time in Boston. Many would argue that last season's team exceeded expectations by remaining in the Wild Card hunt for as long as they did.

Likewise, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, and others enjoyed successful seasons that allowed fans and pundits to wonder if they could be part of an encouraging future. And don't forget that Jarren Durran experienced an All-Star breakout.

It is not bold to assume that Boston could make tweaks before the July trade deadline if they feel they're close to making a real run. Their bullpen is a real area of concern, but if they can survive the first half of the season, there will surely be relievers up for grabs.

None of this will matter unless the Red Sox remain healthy and keep the recent Rafael Devers positional drama from getting out of hand.

History has shown that talent and momentum can overcome turmoil. The Red Sox clearly have talent, but it remains to be seen if they can find the brand of championship momentum that could allow their clubhouse to get past some initial concerns.

More MLB News, Rumors, & Analysis: