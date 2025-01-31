MLB News: Biggest deals in baseball, including Carlos Estevez, Max Scherzer, and more

The MLB offseason continues to churn, even as the schedule nears pitchers and catchers reporting to camp as early as Feb. 9.

There were numerous deals this week that could shake up the balance of their respective leagues, and I wanted to highlight the most impactful ones that didn't get their own dedicated articles here on Call To The Pen.

Max Scherzer completes underwhelming Toronto Blue Jays offseason

While they may not be Juan Soto and Roki Sasaki, Anthony Santander and Max Scherzer should meaningfully contribute to the Jays in 2025. I know that probably isn't what Blue Jays fans want to hear at this point, but I'm working with they're giving me.

Breaking: Max Scherzer to Blue Jays — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 30, 2025

Everyone knows the jokes by now. The Blue Jays have built up a history of finishing on the podium (without winning) for elite free agents before settling for guys in the second tier of the market. Scherzer was once one of the most feared pitchers in the sport, but is now 40 years old and coming off arguably the worst (and least healthy) season of his career.

In 43 1/3 innings for the Texas Rangers last season, Scherzer authored a 3.95 ERA (4.18 FIP) across nine starts. It was the first time in his career that he failed to reach 5.0 innings per start. His 22.6% strikeout rate was the lowest of his career save for the 2011 season, though he did limit walks (5.6%) and fly balls (29.4%) at above-average rates.

He'll slot into the No. 4 spot in the Jays' rotation, behind veteran Chris Bassitt and the ace duo of Kevin Gausman and José Berrios. It's a played out bit at this point, but it isn't a stretch to say this rotation would have been fearsome five years ago.

Carlos Estévez could be the final piece in the Kanas City Royals puzzle

Most of the top relievers have gone off the board in recent weeks — with a bunch of them picking the Dodgers — but the Royals were able to secure the top bullpen arm that was still lingering around.

Royals To Sign Carlos Estévez https://t.co/vYgQdhxd25 pic.twitter.com/R4aaoft3nx — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) January 29, 2025

After dealing with baseball's equivalent of the shadow realm for six years (pitching at Coors Field), Estévez broke out with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023 before completely dominating with the Angels and Philadelphia Phillies last year, pitching 2.45 ERA in 55.0 innings across both teams.

The Royals, who acquired Lucas Erceg at the 2024 trade deadline, now have two closer-worthy options in their bullpen. The rest of the relief crew still looks a little iffy, but combined with their potent starting rotation, Kansas City should be one of the favorites in a loaded AL Central.

MLB News Lightning Round

Tampa Bay Rays continue cleaning up with Ha-Seong Kim signing

We've talked at length about the under-the-radar brilliance of the Rays' offseason this winter, and they continued in earnest by signing infielder Ha-Seong Kim to a two-year, $29 million deal that comes with an opt out following the 2025 season. The price tag was significantly reduced due to an injury to his throwing shoulder that could threaten his effectiveness in the field (and his availability in the first half of the season), but this is an All-Star caliber player. Tampa Bay continues to live up to its reputation.

Cincinnati Reds get much-needed right-handed outfielder

Austin Hays, a career .277/.331/.469 hitter against left-handed pitching, joined the Reds on a one-year, $5 million contract this week. Alongside the lefty-hitting triumvirate of TJ Friedl, Jake Fraley and Will Benson, Hays should get plenty of chances to establish himself in a platoon role in Cincinnati. The Reds also picked up reliever Taylor Rogers in a trade with the San Francisco Giants this week.

Detroit Tigers finally land set-up man in bullpen

Tommy Kahnle is heading to Detroit on a one-year deal, and after the Tigers' failed pursuit of Ryan Pressly, Kahnle should suitably fill the late-inning reliever role ahead of closer Jason Foley. In 42 2/3 innings in 2024, Kahnle gave the New York Yankees a 2.11 ERA and 25.7% strikeout rate.

More From Around The MLB: