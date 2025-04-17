MLB News: Matt Shaw's demotion, Paul Skenes makes history, DJ Herz needs Tommy John surgery

Baseball season is in full swing here in 2025, and there's a lot to discuss.

Chicago Cubs ace Justin Steele is out for the season with an elbow injury, testing the team's depth early on. Aaron Judge is replacing Mike Trout as captain of the USA team in the 2026 WBC. Javier Báez looks to be regaining his "El Mago" form. And plenty of prospects are making impressive first impressions with their respective teams.

Let's round up the latest wave of news from around the league.

Chicago Cubs demote Matt Shaw, ending rookie experiment for now

Matt Shaw was on the shortlist of NL Rookie of the Year contenders heading into the season.

For now, that hype has been extinguished, as the struggling freshman is heading back to Triple-A Iowa while searching for some lost confidence at the plate. In 68 plate appearances, he's slashing just .172/.294/.241 with a disturbing 26.5% strikeout rate. He'll need to hone his approach before coming back up to face major league pitching.

Of course, this isn't a death knell for Shaw's future prospects. He's got a 14.7% walk rate to work with, and his .231 BABIP suggests a positive regression is forthcoming. Plus, it's not like Shaw is the first top prospect that is being sent back down to the minors to get more seasoning.

“We look at Schwarber, Happ, Rizzo, Javy, all of those guys have gone back at some point. This is part of it.”



Jed Hoyer on the decision to send Matt Shaw to Triple-A Iowa. pic.twitter.com/qQimSFdJL6 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 16, 2025

In a corresponding move, the Cubs activated versatile infielder Vidal Bruján off the IL. The team will likely go with a committee approach at third base for the time being, with Bruján, Jon Berti, and Gage Workman all getting starts.

Paul Skenes, Henry Davis make MLB Draft history

For the first time in Major League Baseball history, a former No. 1 overall pick behind the plate has caught a former No. 1 pick on the mound.

Pittsburgh Pirates players Paul Skenes and Henry Davis combined to form the first-ever No. 1-No. 1 battery against the Washington Nationals on April 14. With Endy Rodríguez now on the IL, the two should continue to pair up for a few starts this season.

Skenes, of course, is one of the best pitchers in baseball, fresh off a ridiculous rookie season where he handily won the NL Cy Young Award. Davis has had a bumpier career than his fellow top draft pick, but he's just 25 with plenty of opportunities ahead of him.

DJ Herz out for the season following Tommy John surgery

DJ Herz had a quietly brilliant rookie season for the Washington Nationals last year, and hype was building around the 24-year-old southpaw that 2025 could serve as his official breakout.

Unfortunately, that hype train never left the station, as Herz is going under the knife for an elbow injury that has thus far sidelined him during the regular season. The Tommy John surgery will likely keep him out through the start of the 2026 campaign.

Long a strikeout artist in the minor leagues, Herz finally learned some command last year, tallying a 4.16 ERA (3.71 FIP) in 88.2 innings (19) starts. Here's hoping the big lefty has a smooth recovery.

