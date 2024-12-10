MLB Rumors: Max Fried has narrowed his destinations to 3 AL East teams

Free agent left-hander Max Fried is close to deciding on which team he'll sign with this winter. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Fried is choosing between the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays.

It's not too surprising that both the Yankees and the Red Sox are interested in Fried. Both teams have cast a wide net toward improving their starting rotations, including Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet in the trade market.

One additional news piece to add is the Yankees held a 90-minute Zoom meeting with the left-hander earlier in the month, with Yankees television play-by-play announcer Michael Kay reporting the meeting went well on December 4th.

"The Yankees had a 90 minute Zoom call with Max Fried yesterday, and it supposedly went very well . . . somebody who's on the Fried side said that Max really really liked them and apparently they're going to have another meeting as well" - @RealMichaelKay pic.twitter.com/FdNh0kLC7z — The Michael Kay Show (@TMKSESPN) December 4, 2024

Fried's track record and fit

Fried, 30, emerged as a key arm in the Braves rotation in the 2019 season, going 17-6 with a 4.02 ERA in 30 starts. Durability has been a strong suit, as he's made at least 28 starts and pitched at least 165 innings in three of the last four seasons.

The lone exception was 2023, when he battled a hamstring and a forearm injury that limited him to 14 starts. His strong track record should lead to a nine-figure contract in the open market.

In 2024, Fried pitched to a solid 3.25 ERA in 29 starts. While his strikeout (23.1%) and walk (8.0%) rates were close to the major league average, he gave Atlanta 174.1 innings. While he wasn't exceptional at missing bats, he did induce ground balls at an exceptional 59.2% rate. That should translate well over to his next destination, provided they have a good defensive infield like the Braves have enjoyed the past few seasons.

As a team who was over the Competitive Balance Tax threshold, the Braves will only receive a fourth round pick for losing Fried in free agency after he declined the $21.05 million qualifying offer. The team that he signs with will forfeit their second-highest selection in next year's draft. In the specific case of the Yankees, they would also lose their fifth-highest pick as well.

The Yankees already have Gerrit Cole, Carlos Ródon and Luis Gil atop their rotation, with Clarke Schmidt and Marcus Stroman penciled in as the No. 4 and 5 starters. Fried would seamlessly fit in as a the team's second or third best starter, likely pushing Stroman to the bullpen (or off the roster entirely).

The Blue Jays are in a similar spot, with co-aces José Berrios and Kevin Gausman locked in atop the rotation, with Bowden Francis, Chris Bassitt, and Yariel Rodriguez rounding out the pitching staff. Fried would provide some much-needed diversity as a southpaw to that righty-only rotation.

Likewise, the Red Sox run an all-righty brigade in their starting rotation, though they lack an ace of any sort. Tanner Houck had a breakout season in 2024 — 3.12 ERA in 178 2/3 innings — though the rest of the rotation is filled with question marks. Arguably more so than the Yankees or Blue Jays, the Red Sox need a pitcher of Fried's caliber if they hope to compete in 2025.

More From Call To The Pen: